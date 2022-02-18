CTET Result 2022: ctet.nic.in result download link here; check simple process

CTET Result 2022: The results of the CTET December 2021 examination are likely to be announced soon by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ctet.nic.in. The students who appeared for the exam are waiting anxiuously for the results. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, was conducted in online mode this time. The CTET December 2021 results - as per the official notification - would be soon released on its official website https://ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam was conducted in online or CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The exam was conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

The result would be released on ctet.nic.in for 20 languages for two papers. Out of the two papers, Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI toVIII.

CTET result 2021: How to check results at ctet.nic.in?

- Once CTET December 2021 results are declared, visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

- On the home, click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link.

- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your "Roll Number".

- Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Some important things to be noted for CTET Result 2022:

- No rechecking or re-evaluation will be done once CTET Result 2021 is released on ctet.nic.in.

- CTET Results at Digilocker: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets and eligibility certificates for successful candidates will be available in Digital Format in at DigiLocker.

- CBSE on January 31st after releasing the answer key for CTET-December 2021, provided the candidates the window to challenge the same till February 4.

- The answer key for the CTET December-2021 exam is available at https://ctet.nic.in/