CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY

CU Exams 2022: Calcutta University to conduct offline exams despite students' protests

Calcutta University exam update: Despite students' protest against offline examinations owing to incompletion of syllabus, the university will conduct offline exams.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
  • Amidst the continuous protests of the students, the University of Calcutta has now walked the path of offline examination
  • Aliah University has taken the special step to take online exams as it could not complete the course

New Delhi: Offline or online – which will be the medium of exam in Calcutta university? The trial of the case is over. However, the Calcutta High Court stayed the verdict in the case. Amidst the continuous protests of the students, the University of Calcutta has now walked the path of offline examination. Several cases were filed in the High Court. Justice Kaushik Chand has already dismissed a case. A case is also going on before the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Lapita Banerjee on Tuesday stayed the verdict in a case. 

The petitioner in the case, Neelbaz Gupta, claimed that most of the universities in the state have gone on the path of conducting exams through offline mode. Students of that university will have the opportunity to open the book and write. However, Aliah University will be conducting online exams and has taken a special step as it could not complete the course. Although the entire course has not been completed, the University of Calcutta is taking offline exams.

