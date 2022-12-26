CUET 2023-24: UGC planning to bring all universities, colleges under CUET-UG ambit for admissions- Check details here

CUET 2023: All Central Universities have utilised the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022–2023 (CUET). However, CUET-UG still does not have jurisdiction over a sizable number of private and public universities. As before, class XII marks were used to determine admission to these universities and colleges. These private and state-level colleges will now be encouraged to offer admission using CUET-UG in the upcoming academic year (2023–2024).

The UGC will consult with these colleges and universities on include universities that aren't central universities in the CUET procedure. According to the UGC, 91 universities nationwide, including 45 Kendriya Vidyalayas, offered undergraduate admissions last year based on the CUET procedure. Other universities besides central universities are reportedly exhibiting interest in participating in this new approach, according to the UGC.

CUET-UG 2023 exam

It should be reminded that the National Testing Agency will be holding the CUET-UG exam from May 21 to May 31. There will be 1000 testing locations set up nationwide to administer these exams. More private, state-run, and recognised universities are expected to take part in the Common University Entrance Test starting with the following session, according to the UGC. The first week of February 2023 will mark the beginning of the application period for these exams. On the other hand, CUET-PG 2023 is anticipated to take place around the first or second week of June 2023.

Result to be declared in THIS month

According to the media reports, it is expected to announce the CUET-UG results in the third week of June 2023 and the CUET-PG results in the first week of July 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET-PG 2023 preliminary schedule the following week. A total of 1000 exam sites are being identified by NTA across the nation, of which 450–500 will be used on exam days says UGC Secretary.

According to Professor Rajneesh Jain, the number of subjects and the format of the question papers would not change for these exams. In addition to the common test, a candidate has the option of selecting one or two languages and six domain subjects. You can select Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu as your exam languages as per latest media reports.

In view of this, the UGC has asked all national institutions to finish their undergraduate and graduate admissions processes by the end of July 2023 in order for the academic year to begin on August 1, 2023.