CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objection TODAY at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

CUET PG 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today, September 18, scroll down for the steps to raise objection.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today, September 18. Candidates can raise objections on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The objections window will be active till 11: 50 PM. The National Testing Agency, NTA released the CUET PG answer key, question papers, and recorded responses on the official website on September 16, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections against the CUET PG Answer key 2022 can visit the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in and submit their objections by 11.50 PM today. Candidates would be required to login to their portal using their application number and date of birth to raise objections.

CUET PG answer key: Here's how to raise objection

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge'

Key in your application number, Date of Birth, and Security pin

Raise objections if any

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the CUET PG answer key will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged. As per the schedule set by the NTA, candidates can pay the objection fee till September 18 up to 11:50 pm while the objection raising window closes at 9 pm. Candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below to raise objections on the official website.

