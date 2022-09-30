CUET PG 2022 application correction window closes TODAY at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check fields of correction allowed here

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 application form correction window is scheduled to close today, September 30, 2022. The National Testing Agency, NTA will conclude the application correction process today at 11: 50 pm. Candidates who want to make edits to their CUET PG application form 2022 can do so by visiting the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in. and logging in to their portals. Candidates will be required to login to their portal using the application number and date of birth to access the application form.

The forms for correcting these modifications was made accessible by the evening of September 29, 2022, according to the official notification issued by the NTA. After the NTA announced the CUET PG results for 2022, some applicants requested permission to make changes to the information they entered on the online application form.

CUET PG 2022: Check fields of correction allowed

Any one - Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name.

- Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name. Date of Birth.

Gender.

Category.

PwBD.

Choice of Universities

CUET PG 2022: Here's how to make corrections

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to Candidate Activity and click on ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’.

Enter your log in details.

You will be able to see your application. Go to the edit option and make changes.

Pay the fees.

Submit the revised application and take a printout for future reference.

The exam was given from September 1 to 12, 2022 (with the exception of September 8), and the results for admission to the PG programs offered by the participating institutes were announced on September 26, 2022.