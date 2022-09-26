CUET PG 2022: No Normalisation Of Scores Done In CUET PG says UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2022: Unlike CUET UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The results for the CUET PG were announced on Monday. CUET PG Result Live "No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," Mr Kumar told PTI.

In CUET UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores.

Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET PG, Mr Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates."

Unlike CUET UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.