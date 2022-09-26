NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022

CUET PG 2022: No Normalisation Of Scores Done In CUET PG says UGC Chairman

In CUET UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 08:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

CUET PG 2022: No Normalisation Of Scores Done In CUET PG says UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2022: Unlike CUET UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The results for the CUET PG were announced on Monday. CUET PG Result Live "No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," Mr Kumar told PTI.

ALSO READ: CUET PG 2022 Result DECLARED: 6 candidates score 100 PERCENTILE

In CUET UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores.

Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET PG, Mr Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates."

Unlike CUET UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

Live Tv

CUET PG 2022NTAUGC ChairmanCUET PG ResultCUET PG Answer Keycuet resultcuet pgcuet.nta.nic.incuet answer keyCUET 2022cuet result 2022 kab aayega

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral