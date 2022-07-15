CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admission to various undergraduate and post-graduate courses in universities across India. The CUET UG is set to be commenced today, July 15 while the exam dates for CUET PG are yet to be announced.

CUET UG 2022: Admission in Delhi University

The Delhi University is among many varsities that will be using CUET 2022 score cards for admission in various UG and PG courses. Delhi university is be offering 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges through the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Till last year, the university would release cut-offs based on the class 12 scores of students.

In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Talking to PTI Singh said, "In case of a tie between two students, the scores of best of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are also the same, then the best four will be compared and then the best five."

"If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also same, in that case, age will act as a tie breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he added.

Meanwhile, the NTA has extended the application deadline for CUET PG 2022 once again. Candidates can now apply for CUET PG till July 18, 2022. The correction window will open on July 20 and will close on July 22. ALSO READ- CISCE Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: Result NOT ready yet, dates to be announced soon

