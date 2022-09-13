CUET UG 2022 result expected TOMORROW on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check marking scheme and more here

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the CUET Result 2022 shortly. As per the announcement made by the UGC Chairman, the CUET Result for the UG examination is expected by September 14 or last by September 15, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their CUET scores on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The UGC Chairman has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 13 or last by September 15, 2022. Over 12 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results.

CUET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: +5

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks

CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download

First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.

You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.

Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.

All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Direct link to download result will be provided here once activated.