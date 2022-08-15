CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET UG result 2022 next month, September. The test candidates can check the CUET result using their application number and date of birth on the official website of NTA CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per certain media reports, the CUET UG Result 2022 is likely to be announced in early September. Registered candidates can download their CUET UG Result 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Till now, NTA has not released any official date and time for the declaration of the result.

It is to be noted that the CUET examination is underway. The CUET 2022 phase 4 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18, and 20,

CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates in all Phases

CUET UG Phase 1: 15, 16, 18, and 20 July 2022

CUET UG Phase 2: 04, 05, and 06 August 2022

CUET UG Phase 3: 07, 08, and 10 August 2022

CUET UG Phase 4: 17, 18, and 20 August 2022

CUET UG Phase 5: 21, 22, and 23 August 2022

CUET UG Phase 6: 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022

CUET UG Result 2022: Steps to download the result

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Look for the link, “Download CUET UG Result 2022” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the government data, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG exam out of which, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase held between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh appeared in the second phase held betwen August 4-6 and 1.91 lakh candidates appeared in the third phase held on August 7, 8 and 10.

Around 3.72 lakhs of candidates will appear in the fourth phase exam which scheduled to be held on August 17, 18 and 20 while Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, and 23 for 2.01 lakh candidates and Phase 6 exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, and expects an attendance of 2.86 lakh candidates. Earlier, Phase 6 exam was scheduled to be held on August 28.