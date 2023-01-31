topStoriesenglish2567771
NewsIndia
CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2023: NTA CUET Registrations Likely to Begin SOON at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Steps to Apply Here

CUET 2023: UGC Chairman stated that the CUET UG Registrations will commence in the first week of February, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2023: NTA CUET Registrations Likely to Begin SOON at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Steps to Apply Here

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA will be commencing with the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 registrations for the UG Admissions entrance exam. In December 2022, UGC Chairman stated that CUET UG Registrations would begin in the first week of February. Students will be able to apply on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in - once registrations are open. The NTA will conduct registrations for the CUET UG Exam in the first week of February, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. As a result, registration is likely to begin this week. The exam dates for the CUET UG 2023 Exam have also been released by the UGC Chairman and the NTA. According to this, the CUET UG Exam will be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for CUET 2023 Registration
  • Register yourself and login
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents required
  • Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

CUET UG 2023; download the official notice here

Candidates must have completed and passed their Class 12th exams in order to sit for the CUET UG Exam. Students should be aware that admissions standards differ from university to university. The CUET UG test will be given in 13 different languages.

Live Tv

CUET UG 2023cuet 2023 dateCUET examcuet exam date 2023cuet 2023 exam date ugcuet 2023 ug exam datecuet 2023 formcuet 2023 registrationCuet Registration 2023cuet registration 2023 datecuet application form 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'