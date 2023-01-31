CUET UG 2023: NTA CUET Registrations Likely to Begin SOON at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Steps to Apply Here

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA will be commencing with the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023 registrations for the UG Admissions entrance exam. In December 2022, UGC Chairman stated that CUET UG Registrations would begin in the first week of February. Students will be able to apply on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in - once registrations are open. The NTA will conduct registrations for the CUET UG Exam in the first week of February, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. As a result, registration is likely to begin this week. The exam dates for the CUET UG 2023 Exam have also been released by the UGC Chairman and the NTA. According to this, the CUET UG Exam will be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for CUET 2023 Registration

Register yourself and login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates must have completed and passed their Class 12th exams in order to sit for the CUET UG Exam. Students should be aware that admissions standards differ from university to university. The CUET UG test will be given in 13 different languages.