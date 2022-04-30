Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the state government will take care of the medical treatment cost of a 24-year old woman who was attacked with acid by her spurned lover earlier this week, and assured that the culprit won't be spared.

The minister visited the victim, who is being treated in the ICU at St. John's Hospital, and spoke to her and expressed solidarity with her family.

"The government will not spare the culprit who is responsible for such a heinous act...The government stands with them (victim and her family) and the treatment of the woman will be taken care of by the government," Sudhakar said.

READ ALSO: Encourage local languages in court, it will boost confidence of common citizens: PM Narendra Modi

Condemning the acid attack, he said, "This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilised society, and cases like these must be trialled in fast-track courts and the culprits must be punished quickly. Only then, we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent."

A jilted man identified as 27-year-old Nagesh threw acid on the woman in Bengaluru on Thursday. Police have registered a case and according to them, he was dismayed when the victim turned down his proposal.

Stating that the health department will extend all support for the treatment of the victim, Sudhakar said the woman has suffered 35 per cent burns and is being treated in the ICU.

"Skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from the skin bank at BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute). I have decided to personally give Rs 5 lakh to the victim. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family, be it treatment, rehabilitation and securing the future of the girl," he said.

Society needs to collectively think and act to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and work towards building a safe environment for women, the minister added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who also met the victim, said an investigation is on and seven teams have gone to various places, including other states, to gather information about the culprit and will be successful in the efforts to nab him very soon.

Live TV

#mute