New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 30, 2022) inaugurated the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Court at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

While speaking at the conference, PM Modi made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts and highlighted that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," the prime minister said.

In 2015, we identified about 1800 laws that had become irrelevant. Out of these, the Centre abolished 1450 such laws. But, only 75 laws have been abolished by the States: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/1fZzpYwfib — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

PM Modi also hailed the central government at the conference and informed that the union government has abolished 1,450 irrelevant laws, wile the states have abolished 75 of them.

"In 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, 1,450 such laws of the Centre were abolished. But, only 75 such laws have been abolished by the states," he said.

PM Modi said as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence, focus should be on creation of a judicial system where justice is easily available, is quick and for everyone.

"In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the Constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of citizens. I believe that the confluence of these two will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial system in the country," he said.

Judiciary must be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha': CJI

While addressing the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Ramana also said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

CJI Ramana also voiced his concern over misuse of PILs and said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.

