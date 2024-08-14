Curious About What Triggers Vehicle Insurance Claims? Check Out These Common Accident Types!

Whether it’s about car or bike insurance, raising a claim can sometimes become very daunting, especially when you are losing on the No Claim Bonus benefit that is provided for not raising a claim in a given year. It is also essential to be aware of the types of accidents for which insurers like ACKO are receiving claim requests. These accidents require your attention so that you can effectively manage your claims and avoid getting indulged in these accidents. In the section below, we will take you through common types of accidents or incidents leading to claim requests. Read on to learn more.

Accident/Incident Types for Which ACKO Receives Claim Requests

ACKO, one of the leading insurers, receives claims for various unpredictable incidents, such as those listed below.

Type of Incident Composition Hit/Collision 74.66% Parked Vehicle Damage 13.02% Damage due to flood/rain 3.84% Theft 2.31% Rodent bite 1.79% Key loss 1.75% Non-repair loss 1.55% Vehicle underbody loss 1.08%

Disclaimer: Please note that the claim requests received by ACKO are not limited to those mentioned above and the composition can also vary at times.

Understanding these Accident Types in Detail

1. Hit/Collision

Regarding bike and car insurance claims, hit/collision accidents are among the most common. As mentioned in the table above, ACKO receives a maximum number of claim requests coming due to hit/collision cases, which indicates how prevalent this accident type is. These incidents involve collisions between vehicles, stationary objects, or anything else, damaging the insured vehicle or causing third-party liabilities. But, with ACKO vehicle insurance, you can get coverage for repair costs of vehicle damage and third-party liabilities.

Tips to prevent hit/collisions:

Do not overspeed

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Do not drive while talking over the phone

Follow all the traffic rules to prevent the chances of collisions

Do not drive if you know your vehicle’s brake or any other part is not working properly

2. Parked Vehicle Damage

Another common accident type that results in ACKO car/bike insurance claim requests is damage while the vehicle was parked or left unattended. This type of accident mainly occurs if a third party cause damage to the parked vehicle. No matter what the reason behind the damage is, be ready with the necessary documents that will help in police intimation as well as for raising claims.

Tips to prevent damage due to parked vehicles:

Park in designated spaces to reduce the potential risk of thefts or damages

Never park in congested areas as the chances of scratches, in this case, are higher

3. Damage due to Natural Calamities Like Flood/Rain

Damage to vehicles due to natural calamities like floods can sometimes cause significant damage. The damage mainly occurs primarily when a vehicle gets exposed to high water levels. Sometimes floodwaters can cause extensive damage to a vehicle's engine, sensors, interiors, electronics, etc, so it’s very important to protect your vehicle against such events. Some tips to avoid any damage due to flood/rain are listed below.

Tips to avoid damage due to flood/rain

Try to park your vehicle in elevated areas and designated spaces

Don’t set out to drive during heavy rainfall

Avoid driving in flood-prone areas

Use water-resistant covers or traps to shield your vehicle against rainfall

4. Theft

A vehicle insurance claim due to theft is very common in India. A car or bike insurance theft claim can arise when a vehicle is stolen entirely or when valuable parts such as a battery get stolen. However, ACKO will only proceed with claim requests once police intimation is done and relevant documents are submitted. Based on the coverage opted, ACKO will assist financially in case of partial or complete thefts.

Tips to reduce the risk of vehicle thefts:

Install anti-theft devices

Always lock your vehicle and close windows, no matter even if it’s for a short duration

Park in areas that are under surveillance

5. Rodent Bite

Rodents like rats can cause significant damage to vehicles. Yes, you have heard us right. Rodents cause damage to the vehicle’s engine, seat, air conditioners, upholstery, etc. They also cause damage to wires which often leads to difficulty while driving the vehicle. The damages due to rats can be costly, thus, identifying and repairing rat-induced damage promptly is essential to prevent further damage to the vehicle.

Tips to reduce rat damage:

Use rat repellents if you feel there are chances of rats entering the vehicle

Don’t keep food leftovers or garbage inside the car

Don’t park your vehicle in areas which has a high rat population

To prevent rats from entering, seal the gaps in the vehicle

6. Key Loss

Nowadays, with the advancement of technology, you can use keyless FOBs for your vehicles. While using these keys ensures convenience, yet at the same, losing them can cause a deep hole in your pocket. When you buy a car or bike insurance policy with ACKO, you can also include Key Loss cover in your policy.

Tips to avoid key loss:

Try to keep keys at a designated spot or key holders to reduce the chances of misplacing it

Never leave your vehicle keys in public places

7. Non-repair Loss

Non-repair loss as the name suggests refers to a situation where the vehicle is damaged beyond repair and cannot be recovered. ACKO consider vehicles in the total loss category if the total loss exceeds the actual worth of the vehicle. Furthermore, once a vehicle is declared in the non-repair category, ACKO will provide financial assistance accordingly, considering the vehicle's Insured Declared Value.

Tips to avoid total loss of vehicle:

Ensure regular servicing and maintenance to keep the vehicle in good condition

Do not drive under the influence of intoxicants

Drive on the designated lanes

Do not overspeed

8. Vehicle Underbody Loss

One of the main reasons for vehicle underbody loss is the poor condition of roads. Potholes, rough terrain, debris, etc., damage the vehicle’s underbody, especially the suspension and engine. This type of damage can sometimes be very expensive, as it involves repairing some of the most crucial parts of the vehicle.

Tips to avoid vehicle underbody loss:

Do not drive in terrains that can cause damage to the vehicle's underbody

Do not overspeed on speed breakers

Keep a regular check on the underbody

Be aware of road conditions and drive accordingly so that you don’t hit on potholes

How to Raise Car/Bike Insurance Claim with ACKO?

If you are an ACKO customer and want to raise a car/bike insurance claim, here are the steps you need to follow:

Raise your claim request on the ACKO app or website

A surveyor will be assigned to assess the total damage

In case of a cashless claim, you can get the vehicle repaired at any of the network garages. When opting for a cashless claim, you can choose from ACKO’s wide network of cashless garages.

While in reimbursement claim, you will have to spend the money from your pocket, which will be later reimbursed

Finally, when all the documents and bills have been approved, the claim request will be settled

Take Away

We hope that now you know about the common accident types that lead to vehicle insurance claim requests. Just inform your insurer immediately after an accident to ensure hassle-free vehicle insurance claim settlement.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)