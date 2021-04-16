हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Currency printing stopped in Nashik till April 30 under ‘Break the Chain’ campaign

Among various measures taken to ensure the campaign’s success, the government has stopped printing currency notes in Nashik's Currency Security Press and India Security Press till April 30.

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government had recently launched a 'Break the Chain' campaign in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Among various measures taken to ensure the campaign’s success, the government has stopped printing currency notes in Nashik's Currency Security Press and India Security Press till April 30.

In both these presses, only personnel connected with urgent services like fire brigade, water supply and medical services will work in shifts until the restrictions are in place. But no currency notes will be printed.

It is important to note that about 40 percent of the notes circulated in India are printed in Nashik. About 3000 employees work in the two companies.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the employees and their families.

Last year too, the currency printing press was closed for a few days due to Coronavirus pandemic.

