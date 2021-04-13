COVID-19: Big announcement on Maharashtra lockdown likely in next few hours

New Delhi: A big announcement on Maharashtra lockdown is likely be out in the next few hours, the sources said on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) afternoon.
The sources added that the Uddhav Thackrey-led government is mulling stricter 'Break the Chain' restrictions. The state government has reportedly discussed the plan with other senior political leaders and the COVID-19 Task Force.
