हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Big announcement on Maharashtra lockdown likely in next few hours

The Uddhav Thackrey-led government is mulling stricter 'Break the Chain' restrictions.

COVID-19: Big announcement on Maharashtra lockdown likely in next few hours
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: A big announcement on Maharashtra lockdown is likely be out in the next few hours, the sources said on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) afternoon. 

The sources added that the Uddhav Thackrey-led government is mulling stricter 'Break the Chain' restrictions. The state government has reportedly discussed the plan with other senior political leaders and the COVID-19 Task Force.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Maharashtralockdown
Next
Story

SC seeks replies from all states on number, condition of migrant children

Must Watch

PT13M14S

Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee to hold dharna against Election Commission