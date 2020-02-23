Curry leaves help to control blood sugar levels, diabetes management: Report

New Delhi: Commonly known as 'kadi Patta' in India, the local Indian curry leaves which are easily found in every household serve not just as an ingredient for cooking but also benefit our health.

According to a report published in the Krishi Jagran, curry leaves are effective in controlling blood sugar levels, diabetes management, maintenance of gastrointestinal health and many more.

According to a health expert`s report in Krishi Jagran, regular consumption of curry leaves is known to lower the blood sugar levels as they come fully packed with antioxidants that help in the prevention of conversion of starch to glucose thus controlling the diabetes levels.

Curry leaves are also beneficial in pregnancy. It eases nausea and uneasiness that pregnant women often go through. According to Krish Jagran, it stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes that are known to ease the symptoms of vomiting and nausea.

It also maintains gastrointestinal health. Digestive issues like indigestion, diarrhoea, and constipation can be healed through the consumption of curry leaves. Leaves come packed with digestive enzymes that further come with laxative properties and help in the regulation of laxative properties.Curry leaves are one of the many magic herbs that are found and grown on the Indian soil. Herbs are used in several Indian delicacies.