Mumbai doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao’s casual Tuesday afternoon treat turned into a horrific ordeal when he discovered a human finger in his ice cream cone, ordered online from Yummo Ice Creams. According to local police cited by PTI, he found a piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream cone.

Serrao, a post-graduate student who lives in the suburbs of Malad, had ordered the ice cream cone, but what he did not anticipate was that he would be left traumatized. He initially mistook the foreign object in his mouth for a nut or chocolate piece. Upon inspection, he was shocked to find a human finger protruding from the ice cream.

The man tried to reach out to the ice cream company on its Instagram page but did not receive a satisfactory response from the social media team of the company, after which he packed the piece of flesh in an ice bag and filed a complaint at the Malad police station.

Based on his statement, the cops have registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company.

The discovery of a human body part in a food item has raised concerns about potential criminal activities, prompting a thorough inquiry by the police.

Although the finger seems to be that of a human, the police have sought a forensic test to clearly declare its nature.

(Based on inputs from PTI)