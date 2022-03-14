CWC believes Gandhis alone not responsible for assembly polls loss: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: A day after the Congress Working Committee meeting, which took place amid reports of change in party leadership, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the responsibility of the defeat in all the five assembly elections cannot be pawned off on the Gandhi family alone.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Kharge said, "We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi family."

"We reposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation. We all are responsible for defeat in these five states, not just Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi," he added.

The Rajya Sabha leader of opposition also said that Sonia Gandhi offered her resignation but it was unanimously dismissed by the party.

Kharge further informed that during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the members told Sonia Gandhi that the Gandhi family alone could not be held responsible for the loss in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Showing faith in the leadership of the Congress party Kharge said, "She is our leader and we all have faith in her there is no question of offering resignation only how to strengthen the party in coming elections, how should we work that should be our strategy that was discussed in detail."

"When 50 members working committee members CWC members, general secretary in-charges of five states and observers if they will speak naturally the meeting will go for 4 to 5 hours," the Rajya Sabha LoP said.