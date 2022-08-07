Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestlers have performed exceptionally well in the Commonwealth Games 2022 winning a pool of medals making it one of the most remarkable tournaments for India so far. Our wrestlers have so far claimed a total of 12 medals including 6 gold medals in various categories. In addition to these metals, the athletes have won a million of hearts and praises from all across the country and even abroad. Wishes are pouring in from every part of the country by politicians, ministers, celebrities and others, however out of all these congratulatory posts, there’s one for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This message is from one of India’s finest wrestlers Divya Kakran.

Here’s what Divya Kakran asked Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated and applauded Kakran’s feat in the Commonwealth Games 2022 via a Twitter post. However, the athele had more to express than just gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, Kakran, who won a Bronze medal in the tournament thanked the chief minister for his wishes. She, however, pointed out that she was not given any assistance in the practice or reward from the Delhi government despite her achievement earlier in the Asian Games as well.

Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi for congratulating me on the medal. However, I have a request. I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and am practising wrestling here only but haven’t been given any reward from the state government,” Kakran tweeted.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

“I request you that you honour me the same way you do for other players who play from any other state through Delhi,” she added.

However, Arvind Kejriwal or his party has not responded to her tweet yet.

Divya Kakrna urged Delhi govt for assistance in 2018

Notably, this is not the first time that Divya Kakran, a promising athlete who has added laurels to the country by getting back-to-back medals, requested the Delhi government for assistance.

In a 2018 tweet, Kakran noted that she won more than 12 medals for Delhi and elucidated that the Kejriwal government assured her of financial assistance but she never received one.