Cyber frauds: 33 fraudsters arrested from Thalaposh village in Bihar's Nawada

Patna: As many as 33 people were arrested for their involvement in cyber frauds from Thalaposh village in Bihar. Mukesh Saha, the SDPO of Nawada, said that the raid was conducted on a tip-off by a local informer. Accordingly, a joint team of Special Tactics and Weapons (SWAT) and Nawada police raided the village and arrested them.

"We have arrested the highest number of cyber fraudsters in one raid till now. Three laptops, over three dozen mobile phones, one motorbike and other equipment were also seized from their possession," Saha said.

"We learnt that a large number of cyber conmen assembled in Thalaposh village every day to execute crimes. Accordingly, we informed the SP of Nawada and constituted a large team comprising police personnel of two police stations and a SWAT team. We raided the village. The fraudsters had assembled in the agricultural land of the village. When they saw the police, they dispersed. We chased them and managed to nab 33 of them," Saha said.

The police officer also said that some of the cybercriminals managed to flee from the spot. They were running a virtual call center in the agricultural field to execute the crime.

During a brief interrogation, they disclosed that since the signal of mobile towers is strong in the village. hence, they used to assemble there to execute the crime.

As per the modus operandi, they used to send random text messages and links on mobile numbers and followed by calls to target common people. If anyone replied to those links, they used to dupe them.

Live TV