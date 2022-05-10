हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Asani

Cyclone Asani updates: Odisha fishermen's boat capsizes amid unruly waves, watch video

Cyclone Asani updates: Odisha fishermen swim to the shore at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district after their boat capsizes. Watch the video here.

Cyclone Asani updates: Odisha fishermen&#039;s boat capsizes amid unruly waves, watch video
Pic Credit: ANI File Photo

New Delhi: As cyclone Asani takes over the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, a video of a group of fishermen getting struck by the rough sea waves after their boat got capsized is going viral on social media. 

According to ANI, the fishermen were caught between the unruly sea waves at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. First, they were seen arriving in a boat but were soon thrown off balance after their boat capsized. However, they managed to swim to the shore -- safe and sound.

Watch the video here:

On Monday, (May 9), a group of 11 fishermen in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after being stranded in the sea for almost 8 hours due to the cyclone Asani as per a PTI report.

For the unversed, the fishermen had on May 7 gone to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to buy a fishing boat, and while returning from there, they were stuck in the sea around 4-5 km off the coast near Sonaput in Ganjam district after their newly-bought vessel developed some technical glitches, as reported by PTI.

Also readCyclone Asani: Visakhapatnam stormed by heavy rainfall and strong winds, watch video

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has also been experiencing strong, gusty winds and rainfall on its coastal parts due to cyclone Asani. Many areas in the state including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts experienced light to moderate rainfall due to the cyclonic storm.

Owing to the strong winds, flight operations have been suspended at Visakhapatnam airport as a precautionary measure.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Cyclone AsaniOdishaOdisha rainfallAsaniVisakhapatnamAndhra PradeshAsani live updates
