New Delhi: As cyclone Asani takes over the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, a video of a group of fishermen getting struck by the rough sea waves after their boat got capsized is going viral on social media.

According to ANI, the fishermen were caught between the unruly sea waves at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. First, they were seen arriving in a boat but were soon thrown off balance after their boat capsized. However, they managed to swim to the shore -- safe and sound.

#WATCH | Odisha: A group of fishermen had a narrow escape, as their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives reported. #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/ZH3ryOlHvR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

On Monday, (May 9), a group of 11 fishermen in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after being stranded in the sea for almost 8 hours due to the cyclone Asani as per a PTI report.

For the unversed, the fishermen had on May 7 gone to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to buy a fishing boat, and while returning from there, they were stuck in the sea around 4-5 km off the coast near Sonaput in Ganjam district after their newly-bought vessel developed some technical glitches, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has also been experiencing strong, gusty winds and rainfall on its coastal parts due to cyclone Asani. Many areas in the state including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts experienced light to moderate rainfall due to the cyclonic storm.

Owing to the strong winds, flight operations have been suspended at Visakhapatnam airport as a precautionary measure.

