New Delhi: Due to cyclone Asani, Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing strong, gusty winds on its coastal parts. Many areas in the state including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts experienced light to moderate rainfall due to the cyclonic storm.

Owing to the strong winds, flight operations have been suspended at Visakhapatnam airport as a precautionary measure.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from today evening.

#WATCH Heavy rain in Visakhapatnam under the influence of cyclone 'Asani' over the Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/hmeLvElT1B — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

For tomorrow, May 11, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

Gale wind speed reaching 95-105 km per hour gusting to 115 km per hour is prevailing around the system centre over Westcentral and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal. "It would gradually decrease, becoming 80-90 km per hour gusting to 100 km per hour over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast," IMD said.

Also read: Cyclone Asani effect: 10 flights cancelled from Chennai, 23 from Visakhapatnam, details here

During the past six hours, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, over West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 km per hour during past six hours and lay centre today over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), informed IMD.

(With inputs from ANI)