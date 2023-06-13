Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Warns Of Extensive Damage In Gujarat; Know About Its Impact, Govt's Preparedness

New Delh: Cyclone Biparjoy on Tuesday weakened into a very severe cyclone from an extremely severe cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the cyclone has the potential for colossal damage. "Its damaging potential could be extensive," news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying at a press conference today. The name 'Biparjoy' has been given by Bangladesh. The life period of Cyclone Biparjoy, which developed over the southeast Arabian Sea at 5:30 am on June 6, is about eight days and nine hours so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting today on the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting on tackling the very severe cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy’s Impact And Affected Areas

IMD says Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts will be most affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the nearby Pakistan coasts near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 125-150 kmph.

Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts may get extremely heavy rain (more than 20 cm) from June 13 to June 15. Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may also get heavy rain. Strong winds up to 145 kmph may hit these districts on June 15. This may damage crops, houses, roads, power and communication poles, and flood escape routes.

Also Read: Live| Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Red Alert For Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch, Check Latest Update

Governmnent's Preparedness

21,000 boats have been brought to shore. A list of villages at risk has been made for evacuation. Saltpan workers’ details have been collected for shifting them to safety. Enough shelters, power, medicine and emergency services are ready. 10 SDRF teams are being sent.

NDRF has sent 12 teams and three more are ready in Gujarat. Besides, 15 teams are alert for airlifting at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab). Coast Guard, Army and Navy teams with ships and aircraft are on standby.

Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard teams and assets are helping Gujarat prepare, rescue and restore. Maritime board and stakeholders are getting regular alerts and advisories from DG, Shipping.

Offshore Oil fields are being watched and offshore installations in Gujarat have been told to bring back all manpower. Kandla and Mundra ports have been warned and other ports have been advised to take preventive action.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that the centre has made shelter homes with food and ration arrangements and an action plan for medical and health emergencies.

He said all port workers in coastal areas have been moved, ships have been anchored, and crew members taken to safe places.

“Ports are among the worst-hit infrastructures during cyclones, so all port workers have been moved for their safety, ships have been anchored and crew members taken to safe places,” news agency PTI quoted Mandaviya as saying.

Past Cyclones In Arabian Sea

The extremely severe Cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea lasted for nine days and 15 hours. It formed over the east-central Arabian Sea, changed direction many times and weakened over the southwest Arabian Sea.

The very severe cyclonic storm Gaja of 2018 over the southeast Bay of Bengal lasted for nine days and 15 hours. It crossed the southern peninsular region, came out in the Arabian Sea and weakened there, IMD said.

Scientists say climate change is making cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea intensify faster and last longer.