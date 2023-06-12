Live| Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall In Gujarat, Check Latest Weather Update

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is likely to move northward till the morning of June 14. The cyclone is then likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15.

The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts in the state of Gujarat and has predicted heavy rainfall in the area on June 15 and 16. Under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, very heavy rainfall is likely over North Gujarat, and South Rajasthan on June 16.