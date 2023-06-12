Live| Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall In Gujarat, Check Latest Weather Update
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Gujarat as Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall on June 14, scroll down for more updates.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is likely to move northward till the morning of June 14. The cyclone is then likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15.
The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts in the state of Gujarat and has predicted heavy rainfall in the area on June 15 and 16. Under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, very heavy rainfall is likely over North Gujarat, and South Rajasthan on June 16.
Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and in Diu. Dry weather very likely in the remaining districts of the Gujarat region & Saurashtra-Kutch
According to IMD, Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on Thursday, June 14. IMD has already issued an alert for the coastal areas and has advised to suspend all fishing operations over East-Central and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea till 15th June and north and adjoining central Arabian Sea from June 12 to June 15.
According to IMD, the maximum temperature will gradually fall by 4-6 degrees during the next 4-5 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat as Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts are likely to witness heavy downpours under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy on June 14.
IMD has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat and forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 and 16; over North Gujarat, and South Rajasthan on June 16. According to IMD, the maximum temperature will gradually fall by 4-6 degrees over Gujarat during the next 4-5 days while no significant change in t temperature is likely over the rest country