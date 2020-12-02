Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues warning for Tamil Nadu; PM Narendra Modi assures CM Palaniswami of all possible support

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu which is likely to be impacted due to Cyclone Burevi from December 3 forenoon. The impact will be initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanniyakumari district.

Amid the warning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami all possible support

In a telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected. "Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM EPS. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected." he tweeted.

The PM also spoke to the Kerala CM. He tweeted, "Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas."

The cyclone over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centered about 110 km nearly east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 330 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 520 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast during evening/night of December 2 as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning. The Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon of December 3.

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Pamban and

Kanniyakumari during December 3 night and December 4 early morning as a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90

kmph. Thus its impact on south Tamilnadu coastal districts is very likely to commence from December 3 forenoon initially over

Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanniyakumari district.

Under the influence of the above system, the storm surge of about 1.0 m height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of south coastal Tamilnadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts) during the time of landfall.

i) Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated Extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts) on 2nd & 3rd December 2020; over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha) on 3rd December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over South Tamilnadu on 4th December 2020 and south Kerala on 2nd & 4th December 2020.

ii) Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe & Karaikal and north Kerala on 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 2nd & 4th December.

iii) Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on 3rd & 4th December.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from 2nd to 3rd; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from 2nd to 4th; over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea from 3rd to 5th December. Total suspension of fishing operation from 2nd to 5th December over the areas.