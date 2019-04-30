Cyclone Fani intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm; alert issued in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coasts

A very severe form of cyclone Fani over Southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards on Tuesday evening with a speed of about 22 kmph in the last six hours, intensifying into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

The Meteorological Department said that Fani has laid its centre over southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal, about 730 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha and 510 km south-southeast of Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fani is very likely to move northwestwards and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri on May 3.

Fani moved further landward side in Odisha and it would cross near Udayagiri of Puri district on May 3 afternoon at a wind speed of about 185 kmph and pass through Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha before going to West Bengal.

The IMD has also issued a few warnings in the view of cyclone Fani. Here they are.

Heavy rainfall warning

North Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram Districts) on May 2 and rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places the next day.



Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, very likely over south coastal Odisha on May 2. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha and its adjoining districts in the interior on May 3 and over north Odisha on May 4.

West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 3 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at Gangetic West Bengal on May 4.

Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph is prevailing over Southwest and adjoining westcentral and Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to increase gradually over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coast from Wednesday evening onwards.

Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Kerala during the next 12 hours.



Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coasts from Thursday and very likely to become gale wind from Friday morning. It will reach the adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh by the evening.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along & off West Bengal coast on Thursday.



Sea condition

The sea condition is phenomenal over Southwest Bay and adjoining Southeast and westcentral Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is very likely to be phenomenal over westcentral Bay of Bengal during from May 1-May 3 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal during May 2-May 4.

Sea conditions most probably will be very rough to high along and off north Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday to Friday and high to phenomenal along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts in the next few days.

Storm surge warning

Storm surge of about 1.5 meter height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha at the time of landfall.

Fishermen warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours.

In the southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off Puducherry, north Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till May 1.

At the westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards and northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts between May 2-May 4.

Spatial rainfall distribution

Isolated: <25%, A few: 26-50%, Many: 51-75%, Most: 76-100%

Rainfall amount (mm): Heavy rain: 64.5 – 115.5, Very heavy rain: 115.6 – 204.4, Extremely heavy rain: 204.5 or more.

Those, who are out in deep sea above areas are advised to return to the coasts.

Damage Expected and Action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed pucca structures is predicted.

Other expected damages are - Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles, disruption of rail/road link at several places, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, blowing down of palm and coconut trees, uprooting of large bushy trees, large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

The IMD has suggested the following precautions:

-Total suspension of fishing operations.

-Extensive evacuation from coastal areas.

-Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

-People in affected areas to remain indoors.

-Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.