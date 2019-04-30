close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Indian Coast Guard, Navy deploy ships and helicopters for relief operations

Cyclone Fani will move along the coast of Odisha and then go to West Bengal.

Cyclone Fani: Indian Coast Guard, Navy deploy ships and helicopters for relief operations
Fisherman return and restore boats in their village after advised not to venture into the sea during Cyclone Fani (Image courtesy: ANI)

Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the view of cyclone Fani, which is heading towards Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, reports news agency ANI.

The Army and Air Force units in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been put on standby. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying 41 teams for prepositioning while states have issued advisories to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also met with states departments to review the preparedness to deal with the situation. A meeting is also scheduled for Wednesday to take stock of the emerging situation.

According to the latest advisory issued by Indian Metereological Department (IMD) Kolkata, a very severe form of Fani over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is moving northwestwards with a speed of about 21 kmph in last six hours and lay centred on Tuesday afternoon over Southwest and adjoining westcentral and Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 1120 km south-southwest of Kolkata and 760 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha). 

In the next six hours, it is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe storm. Fani is very likely to move northwestwards till Wednesday evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around the afternoon of May 3.

HR Biswas, Director Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, told ANI, that cyclone Fani will move along the coast of Odisha and then go to West Bengal. "We have suggested suspension and diversion of railway traffic and advised people to remain indoors."

Live TV

The Ministry of Home Affairs earlier today ordered the advance release of Rs 1,086 crore to the State Disaster Response Funds of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Tags:
Cyclone FaniCyclone Fani odisha coastCyclonic storm Fani
Next
Story

Ex-SC staffer who accused Chief Justice of sexual harassment withdraws from inquiry

Must Watch

PT13M44S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top stories of the day