Cyclone Fani: MHA orders advance release of Rs 1086 crore to SDRF's of 4 states

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday ordered the advance release of Rs 1086 crore to the State Disaster Response Funds of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as the cyclone storm 'Fani' is "very likely" to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Cyclone Fani to intensify by Tuesday night and could have its maximum impact in coastal areas of the four states mentioned above. The advance release of funds is meant to help the states undertake preventive and relief measures.

It is reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the developing situation even as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days in several parts of northern Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Wind speeds are also likely to pick up to a torrid 130kmph in the days to come.

The Indian Navy is on high alert and has deployed ships with additional rescue materials on board. Two aircraft are also on standby.

People in many parts of the four states have been advised to get to safer grounds while the rough sea has resulted in fishermen being told exercise maximum caution.

News agency IANS has reported that Fani is expected to move northwestwards till Wednesday and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards the Odisha coast.