Cyclone Fani: Tamil Nadu pitches in with Rs 10 crore aid to Odisha

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered the release of Rs 10 crore to the 'Fani'-ravaged Odisha towards relief and rehabilitation work.

The severe cyclonic storm has caused unprecedented and extensive damage in Odisha, especially in the holy town of Puri, Palaniswami said adding it has led to untold suffering of the people.

"On behalf of the State government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the cyclone and rains," he said in an official release here.

Odisha was faced with the arduous task of ensuring immediate rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures in cyclone-ravaged areas, he noted.

"As a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Odisha in their hour of need, ...I have ordered immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha," he said.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government is ready to render any other assistance as may be required by Odisha, he said.