Cyclone Fani: Weather advisories for West Bengal

Kolkata: With reports of Cyclone Fani intensifying into a very severe storm by May 1, West Bengal has issued advisories about the weather conditions the state will witness in the next few days.

Heavy rainfall warning on May 3 and 4:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargaram districts of West Bengal.

On May 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargaram districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at a couple of places is very likely to take place over districts of Gangetic West Bengal and districts of North Bengal.

Wind warning on May 2, 3 and 4:

On Wednesday, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along and off West Bengal coast and the next day, it will be followed by gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over rest districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

On May 4, gale wind speed reaching 90-100 gusting to 115 kmph very likely over along and off West Bengal coast.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely over rest districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Sea condition:

Sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough along and off West Bengal and Odisha Coasts during May 2-4.

Warning for fishermen:

For West Bengal and Odisha, the fishermen are advised not to venture into along and off the coasts from May 2 onwards. Also, those along the coast are advised to return to the coast by Wednesday afternoon.

Port warning:

Distant warning Signal No. II kept hoisted at Hooghly Ports along with Sectional Signal No. V at Sagar island port.

Warning for tourists of West Bengal coast:

Sea-bound water activities have been suspended along West Bengal coast.