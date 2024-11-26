Cyclone Fengal: Low Pressure Intensifies, Brings Heavy Rains To Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a deep depression will form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean within the next 24 hours. This system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Chennai and Puducherry from November 25 to November 27. Wind speeds are likely to reach 65 km/h, with gusts up to 75 km/h between November 25 and 26. The IMD stated that a well-marked low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal and East Equatorial Indian Ocean has been moving west-northwestwards and is expected to intensify into a deep depression in the coming hours.

Rainfall impact in THESE regions

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5–204.5 mm) is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between November 25 and 27, with widespread downpours expected on November 28 and 29. In Kerala and Mahe, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms are expected from November 27 to 29. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall from November 27 to 30, while Rayalaseema is anticipated to see light rain between November 27 and 28.

"Yesterday's well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East EquatorialIndian Ocean moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 24th November 2024 over central part of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 85.3°E, about 600 km southeast of Trincomale, , 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 980 km southeast of Puducherry and 1050 km south-southeast of Chennai,” said the IMD.

Yesterday’s well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East EquatorialIndian Ocean moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 24th November 2024 over central partsof South Bay of Bengal… pic.twitter.com/IUvaVH2Br5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2024

On November 24, the IMD reported that the low-pressure system is currently experiencing maximum sustained winds of 10-15 knots, gusting up to 20 knots. The sea conditions are expected to remain moderate to rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean. Additionally, the IMD forecasted strong westerly wind anomalies over the south Bay of Bengal, and easterly wind anomalies to its north, over the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, from November 24 to 30. People are advised to stay informed about weather updates and prioritize their safety as the system moves forward.