Cyclone Fengal Update: Chennai Airport Closed, Flights Suspended, Trains Disrupted As Storm Hits Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall today between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry. The cyclone is expected to bring severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and disruptions across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Here are the key updates:

1. Cyclone Fengal is forecasted to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h. The storm is expected to make landfall later today, affecting areas near Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.

2. Chennai Airport Closed: Due to the adverse weather conditions, including strong crosswinds, the Chennai International Airport will remain closed until 7 PM. Flight operations to and from the city have been significantly impacted.

3. Suburban Train Disruptions: Southern Railway has announced that fewer suburban trains will be running throughout the day due to the severe weather. Passengers are advised to check train schedules for updates and travel cautiously.

4. Heavy Rainfall Across Several Districts: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry. Areas near the coast are expected to experience the heaviest rainfall.

5. Red and Orange Alerts Issued: A red alert has been issued for districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, along with Puducherry. An orange alert is in place for several other districts, including Ranipet, Vellore, Thanjavur, and Karaikal, indicating the severity of the weather.

6. School and College Closures: In response to the cyclone's impact, schools and colleges across several affected districts, including Chennai and Puducherry, have been closed for the day to ensure safety. Local authorities are taking precautionary measures to protect citizens from the storm’s impact.

7. Emergency Preparedness: Authorities have prepped essential equipment such as boats, generators, and tree-cutting tools to tackle the potential effects of the cyclone. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state disaster response units have been deployed in vulnerable districts to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

8. Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas: Fishermen along the coast have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough seas and high winds. All fishing activities have been temporarily halted, and boats are being moved to safer, higher grounds to minimize damage.

9. Impact on Coastal Areas: Coastal districts are expected to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fengal's effects. The combination of strong winds and high tides could result in significant coastal erosion and flooding in the affected areas.

10. Continued Monitoring and Alerts: Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with updates being provided regularly. The public is urged to stay indoors and adhere to all safety advisories issued by local government bodies and the IMD.