Cyclone Gulab landfall process begins may continue for 3 hours, says IMD

New Delhi: The landfall process of cyclone Gulab started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system hit landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

"As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha," the IMD said in a statement.

"The cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. System will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur, about 25 km to north of Kalingapatnam during next 3 hours," the MeT department said in a tweet.

Cyclonic storm GULAB centered about 85 km east-northeast of Kalingapattnam and 95 km south of Goplapur at 4.30pm on September 26. To cross between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight of today. Landfall process will commence around 6 PM, the IMD said in its last bulletin.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he assured of all possible support from Centre. Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.