हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai: Indian Navy diverts ships for disaster relief

The cyclone has claimed 66 lives in Mozambic.

Cyclone Idai: Indian Navy diverts ships for disaster relief

New Delhi: In the wake of Cyclone Idai hitting the Mozambican coast, the Indian Navy has diverted its ships to the African country for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) work.

 

"#IndianNavy diverts Mission Deployed ships of Training Squadron operating off Mauritius, to Mozambique for HADR efforts in wake of cyclone IDAI @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC @nsitharaman @narendramodi (sic)," the Navy's spokesperson said in a tweet. 

Cyclone Idai battered Mozambican coastal city Beira on Friday, jeopardising the lives of nearly half a million people. 

As per reports, the city's power grid has crashed, airport shut and roads inundated. 

The cyclone has claimed 66 lives nationwide. 

Tags:
Cyclone IdaiIndian Navydisaster reliefMozambic
Next
Story

Sushma Swaraj holds telephonic conversation with French counterpart

Must Watch

PT17M26S

IAF carries out major readiness exercise near Pak border in J-K, Punjab