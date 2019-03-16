Cyclone Idai: Indian Navy diverts ships for disaster relief

New Delhi: In the wake of Cyclone Idai hitting the Mozambican coast, the Indian Navy has diverted its ships to the African country for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) work.

"#IndianNavy diverts Mission Deployed ships of Training Squadron operating off Mauritius, to Mozambique for HADR efforts in wake of cyclone IDAI @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC @nsitharaman @narendramodi (sic)," the Navy's spokesperson said in a tweet.

Cyclone Idai battered Mozambican coastal city Beira on Friday, jeopardising the lives of nearly half a million people.

As per reports, the city's power grid has crashed, airport shut and roads inundated.

The cyclone has claimed 66 lives nationwide.