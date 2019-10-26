close

cyclone Kyarr

Cyclone 'Kyarr' brings rainfall to parts of Maharashtra, Goa, storm likely to intensify

"It is very likely to move west-northwest-wards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours and further intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD said in its bulletin.

Cyclone &#039;Kyarr&#039; brings rainfall to parts of Maharashtra, Goa, storm likely to intensify
Image Courtesy: @ANI

New Delhi: Cyclone 'Kyarr' brought rainfall to parts of Maharashtra and Goa on Saturday. The areas affected by the cyclone were Sindhugurg, Goa, Ratnagiri and South Konkan. 

The cyclone is very likely to intensify into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm later on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, in the days to come, Cyclone 'Kyarr' will move towards Oman. 

Light to moderate rainfall at most places has been predicted, including Mumbai

The cyclone centred over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 200 km nearly to the west of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1870 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.

The sea condition is very likely to be very high over eastcentral Arabian Sea around the system centre during next six hours and phenomenal thereafter. It is very likely to become phenomenal around the system centre over westcentral Arabian Sea from 28th to 31st October, IMD added. 

(With ANI inputs)

