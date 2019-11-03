Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off Gujarat coast

close

Cyclone Maha

Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircraft off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

ANI Photo (Devotees performing rituals as they pray to save Gujarat from Cyclone Maha, in Ahmedabad)

New Delhi (India): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircraft off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

"#MahaCyclone @IndiaCoastGuard has deployed 7 ships & 2 Aircraft off Gujarat coast for warning fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port. #ICG assets continue to be on high alert and are kept standby for immediate mobilisation @DefenceMinIndia @CMOGuj," tweeted the Coast Guard.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that severe cyclonic storm MAHA over East Central Arabian Sea moved westwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 1430 IST today over East Central Arabian Sea about 590 km WSW of Veraval, Gujarat.
 

Tags:
Cyclone MahaIndian Coast GuardGujarat
