Cyclone Maha intensifies, heavy rain warning in Gujarat, Maharashtra for next two days; advisory issued to fishermen

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Clyconic storm Maha weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and is likely to bring heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the next two days (November 6 and 7).

The fishermen have also been asked not to venture into the sea till November 6 as the sea condition will be rough to very rough along the coasts. A total suspension of fishing operations has been issued.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues weather forecast for November 6 and 7 in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm, MAHA. pic.twitter.com/KfTMYvbqhr — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to heavy falls at a few places very likely over Saurashtra and Gujarat region (Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbander, Rajkot) on November 6 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Vadodara on November 7, 2019", IMD said.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan (Palghar and Thane districts) on November 6 & northern-most districts of Madhya Maharashtra on November 7, 2019," the weather forecast agency added.

A wind warning has also been issued for both the states.

IMD said that damage to property is expected over coastal districts of Gujarat and Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard had deployed seven ships and two aircraft off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.