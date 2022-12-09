Cyclone Mandous IMD Alert: Devastating STORM heading towards Chennai; THESE 8 districts likely to receive heavy rain, wind speed of 85 kmph

Cyclone Mandous has formed in the Bay of Bengal. As it is crossing between Puducherry and Sriharikota today, various districts of Tamil Nadu were on alert. First, there is a chance of heavy rainfall. According to Chennai Weather Centre, due to the effect of Cyclone Mandous, rains are lashing various districts of Tamil Nadu with strong winds. Cyclone Mandous is currently 350 km southeast of Chennai. Cyclone Mandous is said to be moving at a speed of 60 kmph. The wind speed could touch 85 kmph. Cyclone Mandous has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross near Mamallapuram this midnight.

Due to this cyclone, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal today (December 09). Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram districts and Puducherry regions will experience heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and very heavy rain at a couple of places like Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranippet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi. Cuddalore districts will experience heavy to very heavy rain in a couple of places. Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai districts and Karaikal regions are expected to receive heavy rain.

Also tomorrow (December 10) heavy to very heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranippet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. Villupuram, Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode and Nilgiris districts will also receive heavy rainfall in one or two places.

The Puducherry government has also ordered the closure of all tourist spots in Puducherry. Due to Cyclone Mandous prevailing in the Bay of Bengal, it's continuosly raining since last night. Wind speed is also increasing continuously. There are frequent power outages in many places. In some places, power lines were down. Botanic Gardens and Bharathi Park in Puducherry were closed due to the storm. The government has ordered the closure of all major tourist destinations in Puducherry, including Nonanguppam beach.