CYCLONE MOCHA

Cyclone Mocha: Most North-Eastern States To Witness ‘Heavy’ To ‘Very Heavy’ Rainfall, Says IMD

The state governments of Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur have asked all concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Cyclone Mocha is is likely to cause ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in NE States
  • Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm
  • Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and southern Assam to witness heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that cyclone Mocha over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause `heavy` to `very heavy` rainfall in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, southern Assam, and parts of Manipur and adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD said that the cyclonic storm is likely to move north, north-eastwards, and intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal during Friday night.

It would reach its peak intensity around Saturday evening, the IMD said, adding that it is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around Sunday noon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.

Rainfall at most places in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and southern Assam and heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of these states on Sunday.

An IMD statement said that damage to loose and unsecured structures, some breaches in the kutcha road due to heavy rain with the possibility of landslide, uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches, damage to small trees and damage to standing crops are likely to occur in these northeastern states.

The state governments of Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur have asked the district, disaster management, and all concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

