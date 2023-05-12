Weather Update: Cyclone 'Mocha' Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Several States

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm Mocha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday and is very likely to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Mocha, heavy rainfalls are likely over isolated places from May 12 to 14.

Heavy Rainfall In Northeastern States

IMD in its weather bulletin stated that at most places in the state of Tripura and Mizoram, heavy rainfall is likely on May 13 and very heavy rainfall is on May 14. Rainfall at many places and heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14 is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, and South Assam, predicted IMD.

Heatwave Warnings

Northwest India is likely to witness an increase in the maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celcius during next 3 days and in South India the temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 degrees in the next 5 days.

Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is likely over Konkan during the next three days; Over Odisha during the next 5 days, and over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 13 and May 14.