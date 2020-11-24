Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 1200 rescuers, puts 800 on standby ahead of landfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast and the projected requirements ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'nivar', the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nearly 1,200 rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and has put 800 others on standby

The NDRF chief SN Pradhan informed that they are prepared for a 'high level of intensity and the worst form' of the cyclonic storm. He said that the NDRF has also pre-positioned over 22 teams at likely affected areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

The NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams in Tamil Nadu, 3 in Puducherry and 7 in Andhra Pradesh at likely affected areas. Teams have also been kept reserve at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala) and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirements.

The NDRF and Commandants of battalions located at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also in coordination with the respective state authorities.

All teams have reliable wireless and satellite communications, tree and pole cutters for the post-landfall restoration if the need arises.

In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, the NDRF teams are also equipped with appropriate PPE kits.

Awareness programmes are also being conducted for all citizens in the form of information about cyclones, do's and don'ts and information about COVID-19 infected areas and prevention measures.

All deployed teams are assisting the local administration in the evacuation of people from areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Madras Atomic Power Station situated in Kalpakkam, 70-km away from Chennai city and adjoining the Bay of Bengal, has activated its Cyclone protection machinery as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for the impact of severe Cyclone 'Nivar'.

According to the Station Director M Srinivas, the power station's Unit 2 is operating at full capacity of 220 MW and all plant systems are functioning normally. They are expected to withstand the impact of Cyclone Nivar as it makes landfall on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have also geared up to provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), in view of Cyclone Nivar. Four Coast Guard Offshore patrol vessels have been deployed at sea in disaster relief configuration for assistance to fishermen and merchants at sea, besides two helicopters on standby for immediate launch post-landfall rescue and relief efforts. Three Dornier aircraft are on standby at Vishakapatnam for surveillance and damage assessment.

Cyclonic storm 'nivar' is centred about 380 km East-Southeast of Puducherry and 430 km Southeast of Chennai and is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the late evening of November 25, as a severe cyclonic storm, with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Helpline Numbers:

Cuddalore: The Cuddalore district administration has established control rooms at the District Collectorate (04142 220700/233933/221383/221113), Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Office (04142-231284), Chidambaram Sub-Collector Office (04144-222256/290037) and Vriddhachalam Sub-Collector Office (04143-260248).

Karaikal: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.

Perambalur: People in need of help can contact the helpline number 1077.

Tiruvarur: WhatsApp number 93453 36838. Toll-free number 1077

Pudukottai: 1077 or 04322-222207

