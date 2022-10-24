Cyclone Sitrang brings 'Cloud of Disaster' before Kali Puja: Just 430 Km away, BIG impact of the STORM in Bengal?

Cyclone Sitrang is approaching Bengal very fast. In the next 12 hours, Sitrang will take the form of a severe cyclone with more strength. After that, it will move further north and north-west. According to weather office sources, the cyclone is currently 430 km away from Sagar Dwip (Sagar Island is an island in the Ganges delta, lying on the Continental Shelf of the Bay of Bengal about 100 km (54 nautical miles) south of Kolkata.) The cyclone will cross between Tinkona and Sandwip near Barishal, Bangladesh on Tuesday morning. At present, Sitrang is 580 km away from Bangladesh.

Impact on Kali Puja

A cyclone formed from a very deep depression on Sunday night. Since then, the weather has changed in South Bengal, including Kolkata. It has started raining sporadically since early morning. A gust of wind was blowing towards it. Clouds of disaster in the sky of Kalipuja due to the impact of the cyclone. There is a danger that the excitement of the festival of lights will be ruined due to rain from Monday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the amount of rain may increase during the day. As a result, the joy of lighting fireworks in the evening can be dampened.

Warnings Issued

A rain forecast has been issued for the districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday due to the impact of the cyclone. Alipur Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the two 24 Parganas on Monday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Medinipur on Monday. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km per hour may occur in East Medinipur, two 24 parganas. The maximum wind speed may be 90 km per hour during the evening and night.

On the day of Kalipuja, gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour will blow in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Medinipur. As the day progresses, the wind speed will also increase. The maximum wind speed can be 60 km per hour. A heavy rain warning has been issued in the two 24 Parganas, Nadia on Tuesday. Light to moderate rain may occur over Kolkata and adjoining areas. The storm may intensify on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km per hour may occur in the two 24 Parganas. The maximum speed can be 100 km per hour. On Tuesday morning, East Medinipur may have a wind speed of 60 to 70 km per hour. The maximum speed can be 80 km per hour. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 km per hour will blow in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Medinipur on Tuesday. The maximum wind speed can be 60 km per hour. The sea will be rough due to the effect of the cyclone. Fishermen have been banned from going into the sea till Tuesday.

Fear of Damages

According to the weather office, two 24 Parganas are likely to be the most affected by the cyclone. Especially in the Sundarbans area, there is fear of extensive damage. In addition to two 24 parganas, East Medinipur may also suffer damage, said the Meteorological Department. According to weather office sources, the house may collapse due to the storm. Power poles can also collapse. It may cause damage to unpaved roads. Residents in the Sundarbans area have been advised to move to safer places. It is advised to stay in a safe shelter during a storm. In addition, heavy rainfall can cause waterlogging in low-lying areas. Vegetables and crops are feared to be damaged.

Stay Away from Coastal Areas

It has been advised to stop ferry services in the Sundarbans area. Tourists are prohibited from entering the sea in the Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and Bakkhali areas. The sea has been rough in Digha since Monday morning. Tourists are prohibited from entering the sea. Monitoring is going on. The administration is campaigning on the mic to warn the common people in coastal areas. As an early warning, the state administration has ordered primary schools in coastal districts to be prepared as shelter camps. These instructions are given mainly to East Midnipur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, West Midnipur districts along the sea coast.

Sitrang- Its Origin

The name Sitrang is given by Thailand. Pronounced, 'C-wave'. Sitrang is actually a surname of a native of Thailand. It means leaf in Vietnamese. Sitrang is one of the 169 cyclones listed by the Meteorological Department for 2020. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a period of disaster from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon. According to the weather office, the intensity of the storm will gradually decrease after noon on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department also said that the weather conditions will improve from Wednesday. Sunny skies will be seen again on Thursday.

However, even if the cyclone turns towards Bangladesh, the residents of the three districts of the state, i.e. two 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, are trembling with the fear of how much Sitrang will wreak havoc in the end.