Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues 'Red Alert' in Assam Districts amid heavy rainfall- Check forecast

Assam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for several districts in Assam, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 2 days. The impact of Cyclone Sitrang was felt in Assam on Monday morning as rains lashed different parts of the state. Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Dima Hasao districts witnessed rain since Monday morning.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Cachar, Dima, Hasao and Karimganj districts," said the IMD, adding that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

Regional Met Centre, Guwahati said, "Heavy rainfall activity is expected over Assam during October 24-26."

Cyclone Sitranga

The cyclonic storm is currently moving near latitude 17.80N and longitude 88.60E, about 430 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal, 580 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh. As per IMD, the cyclonic storm will move north-northeastwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It is expected to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip on October 25.