Cyclone Yaas: Bihar announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased

New Delhi: At least one person has reportedly died while six others have been injured in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday after an old house collapsed due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Bihar.

The Bihar government announced compensation for the families of those killed in the tragedy. Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad wrote: "There has been news of loss of life and damage to property of many people in the state due to the Cyclone Yaas. Our condolences are with the families. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the casualties in this natural incident. no one can fill the void God bless the virtuous souls."

यास तूफान को लेकर प्रदेश में कई लोगों के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर मिली है।हमारी संवेदनाएं पीड़ितो के साथ है।इस प्राकृतिक घटना में हताहत हुए लोगो के परिजनों के लिए सरकार ने 4 लाख का मुआवजा घोषित किया है।अपनों के जाने का शून्य कोई नही भर सकता

ईश्वर पुण्यात्माओं को शांति प्रदान करे pic.twitter.com/5jR4uXfCEC — Tarkishore Prasad (@tarkishorepd) May 28, 2021

While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore for Cyclone Yaas relief activities. Rs 500 crore would be given to Odisha, while the remaining Rs 500 crores have been granted for West Bengal and Jharkhand. The funds will be released on the basis of the damage, which an inert-ministerial team deployed by the Centre will assess.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that the remnant of the very severe cylonic storm 'Yaas' has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east UP. The weather department issued a red alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning and pounded West Bengal and Jharkhand bringing heavy rains and killing at least five people (one in West Bengal and four in Odisha) and leaving behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

