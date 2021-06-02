Cylinder blast kills 8, injures 7 others in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district

New Delhi: A cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has killed 8 people and injured 7 others on Tuesday night (June 1, 2021). The explosion also led to the collapse of two adjacent houses at Tikri village in the Wazirganj area.

The incident reportedly took place in Thatheri Purwa when Nurul Hasan's family was cooking food.

Bodies of two women and men each along with four kids have been recovered, while seven injured are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Earlier, 14 people had been rescued, of which, 7 were declared dead.

Gonda: Two adjacent houses collapsed after a cylinder blast at Tikri village in Wazir Ganj area last night. "14 people have been rescue, 7 of them have been declared dead and 7 others are undergoing treatment at a hospital," said SP Santosh Kumar Mishra. pic.twitter.com/V6wGRwzilx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2021

Heavy force has been deployed to the incident site and the forensic team is probing the cause of the blast. IG Devipatan Range, Superintendent of Police, ASP and personnel from several police stations are currently on the spot.

(More details awaited)



