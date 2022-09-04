NewsIndia
CYRUS MISTRY

Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis asks for detailed probe on accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was, on Sunday, killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of Cyrus Mistry
  • Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54)
  • Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district

Trending Photos

Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis asks for detailed probe on accident

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54) in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai. "Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

 

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Also Read: Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a car crash

Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Live Tv

Cyrus MistryMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisCyrus Mistry deathTata Sons chairman

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature