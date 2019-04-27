Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital, reaches Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala yesterday. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi earlier this month, due to a chest infection. He said, "Fully recovered. No problem. The illness was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered."

Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, returned to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, after over more than two weeks of being hospitalised, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday. He returned to Dharamshala on Friday after he was released from the Delhi hospital.

The Buddhist monk was hospitalised on April 9 following complaints of chest infection. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I've fully recovered. No problem. The illness was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered."

The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule lives in exile in the northern hill town of Dharamshala.

Many of his supporters had posted messages on social media wishing him a speedy recovery. "Concerned that he has been hospitalised," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had tweeted. "The world needs him."

About 100,000 Tibetans live in India and many worry that their fight for a genuinely autonomous homeland would end with the Dalai Lama. He told Reuters in March his incarnation could be found in India after he dies and warned that any other successor named by China would not be respected.

China, which took control of Tibet in 1950, brands him a dangerous separatist and has said its leaders have the right to approve his successor, as a legacy from China`s emperors. But many Tibetans, whose tradition holds that the soul of a senior Buddhist monk is reincarnated in the body of a child on his death, suspect any Chinese role as a ploy to exert influence on the community.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular news briefing he was not aware of the Dalai Lama`s physical condition, but added, "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow the relevant Chinese laws, regulations and religious rituals."