Dalai Lama's visit: Security alert in Bodh Gaya; police search for Chinese woman

Amid Dalai Lama's visit to Bodh Gaya, security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
  • A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning
  • This comes amid Dalai Lama's visit
  • The police is searching for a Chinese woman who is a security threat to Dalai Lama

Bodh Gaya: A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said. Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

 

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

Also Read: Covid-19 test MANDATORY for devotees visiting Dalai Lama during Kaal Chakra Puja in Bodh Gaya

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering here in the morning.

