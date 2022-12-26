Covid-19 test MANDATORY for devotees visiting Dalai Lama during Kaal Chakra Puja in Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya: In light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, all states have been directed to take all the necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Even the devotees who will be visiting the spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya are now supposed to undergo an RT-PCR test before meeting the Dalai Lama. After five foreigners were found Covid-19 positive in Bodh Gaya, the district administration directed the officials of the Dalai Lama trust to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for those who want to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader during the Kaal Chakra Puja.

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja which will continue for one month, and is scheduled to give a spiritual speech from December 29 to 31. The decision to make Covid test mandatory was taken after five foreigners, including three British nationals and two Myanmar nationals, tested positive for Covid-19 on December 23.

Confirming the development, Gaya DM Tyagarajan S.M. said they came from Bangkok and are residing in the hotels of Bodh Gaya. One of the infected persons was allowed to go to Delhi after her second test report returned negative.

As per the directive, any devotee who wants to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader has to undergo an RT-PCR test and will be allowed only after his/her report returns negative. The district administration has constituted a dedicated medical team which will be available at the Tibetan monastery.

The district administration has also advised all the visitors to follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. There has been a recent influx of Covid-19 cases in Gaya, Bihar, following Gujarat and Agra. Four foreign visitors who arrived in this country tested positive for Covid-19.

(With inputs from IANS)