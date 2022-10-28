'DARU Pita Kya?': Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's 'Daru Pe Charcha' with DM- WATCH

A video of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar of Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde government is going viral on social media, in which he is asking Beed DM if you drink alcohol. In the video, Abdul Sattar can be heard purportedly asking Beed district officer Radhabinod Sharma if he drinks alcohol. This video of Abdul Sattar is recent, when he visited Beed district of central Maharashtra to assess the damage to crops due to excessive rains in October. After the video surfaced, Abdul Sattar came up as the target of the opposition. Farmers have also expressed their anger after the video went viral on social media.

In the video that surfaced, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar is seen sitting in a hall along with Beed District Officer Radhabinod Sharma, other district officials and some others. While giving tea to everyone there, Radhabinod Sharma refuses to drink tea. Just then, Abdul Sattar can be heard purportedly asking the District Magistrate, ' Daru Pita Kya? (Do you drink alcohol?)' On being asked by Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, DM Radhabinod Sharma also did not keep silent and he replied. He said that sometimes he takes a little.

After the video surfaced, Abdul Sattar came up as the target of the opposition. State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted the video and said, 'Heavy Rain Inspection Tour or Brewery Inspection Tour?' Along with this, he also shared a poem and wrote, "Whether it is a period of sorrow or happiness, alcohol binds the farmer to die or commit suicide, it binds alcohol, is a suggestion, drink a little bit of the expensive liquor, drink a little bit."

Let us inform you that Abdul Sattar was also a minister in Uddhav Thackeray's government and is among the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena who have joined the Eknath Shinde camp, adopting a rebel attitude.